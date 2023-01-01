2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 3 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488097

9488097 Stock #: 908DE7

908DE7 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0DR500220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 249,362 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.