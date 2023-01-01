2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9588904

9588904 Stock #: 613345

613345 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR613345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 306,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.