$9,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
2013 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880
Certified
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,767 KM
Vehicle Description
***Navigation / Leather Seats / Dvd / Back Up Camera***
***3 Month or 5000km Warranty Included***
***Certified***
***Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Uwrw4hQ0We9IAlipyXJx25faHsijq6rB
*Auto
*Air Cond. Front & Rear
*Power Windows / Tinted Windows
*Power Door Locks
*Power Mirrors / Heated Mirrors / Electric Rearview Mirror
*Tilt Steering / Power Steering
*Keyless Entry
*Push Start
*Leather Seats / Heated Seats / Power Driver Seat
*Navigation
*Back Up Camera
*Dvd Player
*Am Fm Radio / Sat / Cd Player / Aux / Usb
*Sunroof
*3-12v Dc Outlet & 1-115cAC 1500W power outlet
*19" Alloy with 225/55/19 8.7 & 4.5MM Tires
*Fog Lamps
*Roof Rack
*Rear Spoiler
*Rear Wiper
*Rear Park Assit.
***Carfax Report***
***2020 Apr 21Ontario, CanadaPolice Reported Accident:
Accident reported: minor damage
Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision
with another motor vehicle
Damage to left rear
***********************
**************************
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MSD Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MSD Motors
MSD Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
416-741-8880
Alternate Numbers416-725-4009
+ taxes & licensing
416-741-8880