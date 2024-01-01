2013 Dodge Journey

Menu
***Navigation / Leather Seats / Dvd / Back Up Camera***

***3 Month or 5000km Warranty Included***

***Certified***

***Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Uwrw4hQ0We9IAlipyXJx25faHsijq6rB

*Auto

*Air Cond. Front & Rear</p><p>*Power Windows / Tinted Windows</p><p>*Power Door Locks</p><p>*Power Mirrors / Heated Mirrors / Electric Rearview Mirror</p><p>*Tilt Steering / Power Steering</p><p>*Keyless Entry</p><p>*Push Start</p><p>*Leather Seats / Heated Seats / Power Driver Seat</p><p>*Navigation</p><p>*Back Up Camera</p><p>*Dvd Player</p><p>*Am Fm Radio / Sat / Cd Player / Aux / Usb </p><p>*Sunroof</p><p>*3-12v Dc Outlet & 1-115cAC 1500W power outlet</p><p>*19 Alloy with 225/55/19 8.7 & 4.5MM Tires</p><p>*Fog Lamps</p><p>*Roof Rack</p><p>*Rear Spoiler</p><p>*Rear Wiper</p><p>*Rear Park Assit.</p><p>***Carfax Report***</p><p>***</p><table style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; border-spacing: 0px; background: #ffffff; border-radius: 6px; width: 930.4px; color: #546875;><tbody style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);><tr style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 14px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; background: rgba(18, 148, 239, 0.03);><td style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 14px 19px 12px 0px; border-width: 1px 0px; border-image: initial; font: inherit; vertical-align: top; border-color: #eff3fb initial #eff3fb initial; border-style: solid initial solid initial;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansbold, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>2020 Apr 21</span></td><td class=print-bar style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 14px 19px 12px 0px; border-width: 1px 0px; border-image: initial; font: inherit; vertical-align: top; border-color: #eff3fb initial #eff3fb initial; border-style: solid initial solid initial; colspan=2><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansbold, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>Ontario, Canada</span></td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 14px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; background: #fbfbfb;><td style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-top: 16px; padding-right: 19px; padding-bottom: 15px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: top; colspan=2><span style=font-size: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font-stretch: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansbold, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>Police Reported Accident:</span><div class=multi-line-detail style=font: inherit; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; display: flex; flex-direction: column;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>Accident reported: minor damage</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>with another motor vehicle</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>Damage to left rear</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>***********************</p></div></td><td class=print-bar style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 16px 19px 15px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: top;><div class=incident style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; display: inline-flex;><div class=multi-line-detail style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; display: flex; flex-direction: column;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>**************************</p></div></div></td></tr></tbody></table>

2013 Dodge Journey

196,767 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,767KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG6DT657361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,767 KM

Vehicle Description

***Navigation / Leather Seats / Dvd / Back Up Camera***

***3 Month or 5000km Warranty Included***

***Certified***

***Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Uwrw4hQ0We9IAlipyXJx25faHsijq6rB

*Auto

*Air Cond. Front & Rear

*Power Windows / Tinted Windows

*Power Door Locks

*Power Mirrors / Heated Mirrors / Electric Rearview Mirror

*Tilt Steering / Power Steering

*Keyless Entry

*Push Start

*Leather Seats / Heated Seats / Power Driver Seat

*Navigation

*Back Up Camera

*Dvd Player

*Am Fm Radio / Sat / Cd Player / Aux / Usb 

*Sunroof

*3-12v Dc Outlet & 1-115cAC 1500W power outlet

*19" Alloy with 225/55/19 8.7 & 4.5MM Tires

*Fog Lamps

*Roof Rack

*Rear Spoiler

*Rear Wiper

*Rear Park Assit.

***Carfax Report***

***

2020 Apr 21Ontario, CanadaPolice Reported Accident:

Accident reported: minor damage

Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision

with another motor vehicle

Damage to left rear

***********************

**************************

Vehicle Features

Packages

Navigation / Leather / Dvd / Back up Camera

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MSD Motors

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2013 Dodge Journey