$9,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
R/t Awd Dvd
2013 Dodge Journey
R/t Awd Dvd
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0050
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
R/T! AWD! LEATHER ! ROOF! PUSH START! DVD PLAYER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER
LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!
HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIOC AR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER LOW KM! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT
$599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118