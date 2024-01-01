Menu
<p>R/T! AWD! LEATHER ! ROOF! PUSH START! DVD PLAYER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER</p><p>LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!</p><p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIOC AR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER LOW KM! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT</p><p>$599 EXTRA! </p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2013 Dodge Journey

125,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

R/t Awd Dvd

2013 Dodge Journey

R/t Awd Dvd

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG0DT589736

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0050
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

R/T! AWD! LEATHER ! ROOF! PUSH START! DVD PLAYER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER

LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!

HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIOC AR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER LOW KM! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT

$599 EXTRA! 

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

2013 Dodge Journey