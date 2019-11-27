Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Journey

7 Passengers/4Cly Safety Certification included Price

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

7 Passengers/4Cly Safety Certification included Price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1577293811
  2. 1577293811
  3. 1577293811
  4. 1577293811
  5. 1577293811
  6. 1577293820
  7. 1577293820
  8. 1577293820
  9. 1577293827
  10. 1577293827
  11. 1577293831
  12. 1577293844
  13. 1577293844
Contact Seller

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4380486
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB6DT679298
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2013 Dodge Journey. 7 Passengers. One Owner Vehicle Power Windows Power Looks Key Less Entry . AC Alloy Wheels. $6499 Plus Tax and Licensing. . Safety Certification is Included the Price. No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . ZAKI Auto .
3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M
1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 153,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 157,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Highland...
 157,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Send A Message