2013 Fiat 500

Sport, Low Km, Sunroof, Automatic

Fully certified

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available

Over 14 Years in business

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

Located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch

2013 Fiat 500

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500

Sport

2013 Fiat 500

Sport

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c3cffbr9dt741299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

2013 Fiat 500