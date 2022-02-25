Menu
2013 Fiat 500

83,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
SPORT-TURBO-MANUAL-BEATS BY DRE

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8372289
  • VIN: 3C3CFFHH5DT548663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FIAT 500 SPORT TURBO - 5-SPEED MANUAL - BEATS BY DRE STEREO SYSTEM - SPORT MODE - SPORT SEATS - HID XENON HEADLIGHTS - MULTI-FUNCTION LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - BLUETOOTH - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE 

***WINTER WHEEL PACKAGE INCLUDED - COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WHEELS ON WINTER TIRES***

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 83,000KM - $9,995 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

