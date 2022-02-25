$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2013 Fiat 500
SPORT-TURBO-MANUAL-BEATS BY DRE
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8372289
- VIN: 3C3CFFHH5DT548663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FIAT 500 SPORT TURBO - 5-SPEED MANUAL - BEATS BY DRE STEREO SYSTEM - SPORT MODE - SPORT SEATS - HID XENON HEADLIGHTS - MULTI-FUNCTION LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - BLUETOOTH - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE
***WINTER WHEEL PACKAGE INCLUDED - COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WHEELS ON WINTER TIRES***
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 83,000KM - $9,995 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.