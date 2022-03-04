Menu
2013 Fiat 500

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

ABARTH-CONVERTIBLE-RED LEATHER-ONLY 23,000KM

2013 Fiat 500

ABARTH-CONVERTIBLE-RED LEATHER-ONLY 23,000KM

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8600420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FIAT 500 ABARTH CONVERTIBLE - ONLY 23,000KM - 5-SPEED MANUAL - RED LEATHER SPORT SEATS - BEATS BY DRE STEREO SYSTEM - NAVIGATION - SPORT MODE - HEATED SEATS - MULTI-FUNCTION LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - BLUETOOTH - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE

NEVER WINTER DRIVEN - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 23,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

