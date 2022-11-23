Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

SPORT-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NO ACCIDENTS-109KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

SPORT-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NO ACCIDENTS-109KMS

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

  1. 9368239
  2. 9368239
  3. 9368239
  4. 9368239
  5. 9368239
  6. 9368239
  7. 9368239
  8. 9368239
  9. 9368239
  10. 9368239
  11. 9368239
  12. 9368239
  13. 9368239
  14. 9368239
  15. 9368239
  16. 9368239
  17. 9368239
  18. 9368239
  19. 9368239
  20. 9368239
  21. 9368239
  22. 9368239
  23. 9368239
  24. 9368239
  25. 9368239
  26. 9368239
  27. 9368239
  28. 9368239
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9368239
  • Stock #: 22-150893
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR0DT522893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-150893
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 109,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c. ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100 % CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED **!!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


The Perfect Vehicle for the City! FINISHED IN STUNNING PEARL WHITE On BLACK LEATHER!! LOADED With TONS OF CONVENIENCE FEATURES!! 1.4L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! AUTOMATIC! POWER SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING!! KEYLESS ENTRY! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE!! CRUISE CONTROL! FOG LIGHTS! SPORT RIMS & So Much More!! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! LOOKS & DRIVES LIKE NEW!!


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=B1S2M4jGUuZ5HfdBGdhtItQv0nynf3MX


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

2015 Dodge Journey S...
 50,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 25,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima S...
 111,000 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory