2013 Fiat 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9368239

9368239 Stock #: 22-150893

22-150893 VIN: 3C3CFFBR0DT522893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22-150893

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating MEMORY SEAT Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.