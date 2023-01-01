2013 Ford E-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9718321

9718321 Stock #: 159-2303-101/15/ALV

159-2303-101/15/ALV VIN: 1FTNE2EW4DDA32643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.