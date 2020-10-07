Menu
2013 Ford Edge

158,745 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

158,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5864283
  • Stock #: P4089A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC2DBA23743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4089A
  • Mileage 158,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!



With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.



Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 158,745 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Edge's trim level is LIMITED. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KC2DBA23743.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







Vehicle Features

security approach lamps
(2) rear armrest
load limiting retractors
Front height adjustable seat belts
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
driver seat positioning sensor
console storage
deep bin
front/rear footwells
release handles
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine|Hill start assist|3.16 axle ratio|All wheel drive|Independent front/rear suspension|Pwr rack & pinion steering|Easy Fuel capless fuel system|4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes|Dual rolled polished stainless exhaust tips|P245/60R18 ...
memory|Solar tinted front windows|Privacy glass on rear doors
quarter windows & liftgate|Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer|Body colour door handles|(12) Sony speakers|SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month subscription|Roof antenna|60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest
dual cupholders|EasyFold remote rear seat release|Front console -inc: storage tray
armrest|Brushed aluminum sill plate|Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
compass|Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable|Battery saver w/accessory delay|Universal garage door opener|SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS)|Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd...
particulate air filter|Rear window defroster|Wood appearance instrument panel appliques|High gloss black centre stack finish|(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console
(4) front/rear doors|(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console
2nd row & cargo area|Chrome door handles|Auto-dimming rearview mirror|Overhead console w/sunglass holder|Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors|(3) grab handles|Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets
front cupholders|Illuminated entry|1st & 2nd row dome lamps|Cargo area lamp|Leather-wrapped shifter cover|Front seatback map pockets|(2) coat hooks|Rear cargo management system|(2) cargo tie-down hooks|Cargo net|AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RS...
crash severity sensor|MyKey -inc: top speed limiter
Beltminder w/audio mute|Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row|Rear child safety locks|Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)||Leather Seats| Bluetooth| Heated Seats| Rear View Camera| Memory Seats| Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

