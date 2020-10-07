2013 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Security security approach lamps

Additional Features (2) rear armrest load limiting retractors Front height adjustable seat belts audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes driver seat positioning sensor console storage deep bin front/rear footwells release handles 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine|Hill start assist|3.16 axle ratio|All wheel drive|Independent front/rear suspension|Pwr rack & pinion steering|Easy Fuel capless fuel system|4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes|Dual rolled polished stainless exhaust tips|P245/60R18 ... memory|Solar tinted front windows|Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate|Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer|Body colour door handles|(12) Sony speakers|SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month subscription|Roof antenna|60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest dual cupholders|EasyFold remote rear seat release|Front console -inc: storage tray armrest|Brushed aluminum sill plate|Instrumentation -inc: tachometer compass|Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable|Battery saver w/accessory delay|Universal garage door opener|SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS)|Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd... particulate air filter|Rear window defroster|Wood appearance instrument panel appliques|High gloss black centre stack finish|(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console (4) front/rear doors|(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area|Chrome door handles|Auto-dimming rearview mirror|Overhead console w/sunglass holder|Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors|(3) grab handles|Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets front cupholders|Illuminated entry|1st & 2nd row dome lamps|Cargo area lamp|Leather-wrapped shifter cover|Front seatback map pockets|(2) coat hooks|Rear cargo management system|(2) cargo tie-down hooks|Cargo net|AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RS... crash severity sensor|MyKey -inc: top speed limiter Beltminder w/audio mute|Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row|Rear child safety locks|Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)||Leather Seats| Bluetooth| Heated Seats| Rear View Camera| Memory Seats| Premium Sound Package

