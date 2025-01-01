Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2A58DEF16955, MAX, LONG WHEEN BASE, LIMITED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8 PASSENGERS, Pwr. Sunroof, 20-Inch Alloys, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch Colour LCD Touch Screen, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Aux/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Leather Sterring Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Ford Expedition

128,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Expedition

MAX|LTD|LONG BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS

12210786

2013 Ford Expedition

MAX|LTD|LONG BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK2A58DEF16955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F16955
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2A58DEF16955, MAX, LONG WHEEN BASE, LIMITED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8 PASSENGERS, Pwr. Sunroof, 20-Inch Alloys, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch Colour LCD Touch Screen, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Aux/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Leather Sterring Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Ford Expedition