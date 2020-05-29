+ taxes & licensing
855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
JUST IN! WON'T LAST LONG!!! ONLY $9,250.00 (BEING SOLD AS-IS/AS TRADED-IN)!
1 LOCAL OWNER-CLEAN HISTORY REPORT***NO CLAIMS OR ACCIDENTS***!!
2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED - 4WD - 6 PASSENGER!
GPS/NAVIGATION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LEATHER INTERIOR (HEATED/AIR COOLED POWER SEATS) WITH MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START/PROXIMITY-KEYLESS ENTRY, 6 CYLINDER ENGINE (3.5 LITRE), BLUETOOTH, SONY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER REAR FOLD DOWN SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PW, PM, PS, PB, ABS,....TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES, LISTED BELOW, ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
*****VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - CLEAN! NO CLAIMS! 1 LOCAL OWNER!
*****ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTES INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE
ONLY HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886)TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE YOU'RE INTERESTED IN IS STILL AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VISITING US.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC. 855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO, M3J 2X3
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ASSIST OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASERS, AS WELL.
