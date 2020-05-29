Menu
$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,633KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5079366
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

JUST IN! WON'T LAST LONG!!! ONLY $9,250.00 (BEING SOLD AS-IS/AS TRADED-IN)!

1 LOCAL OWNER-CLEAN HISTORY REPORT***NO CLAIMS OR ACCIDENTS***!!

2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED - 4WD - 6 PASSENGER!

GPS/NAVIGATION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LEATHER INTERIOR (HEATED/AIR COOLED POWER SEATS) WITH MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START/PROXIMITY-KEYLESS ENTRY, 6 CYLINDER ENGINE (3.5 LITRE), BLUETOOTH, SONY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER REAR FOLD DOWN SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PW, PM, PS, PB, ABS,....TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES, LISTED BELOW, ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

*****VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - CLEAN! NO CLAIMS! 1 LOCAL OWNER!

*****ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTES INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE

ONLY HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER.

AT THIS PRICE (SOLD AS IS - NOT CERTIFIED), this vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886)TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE YOU'RE INTERESTED IN IS STILL AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VISITING US.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC. 855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO, M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ASSIST OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASERS, AS WELL.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 1 LOCAL OWNER! NO CLAIMS!!

