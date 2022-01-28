2013 Ford Explorer

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 8 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270025

8270025 Stock #: 4688

4688 VIN: 1FM5K8F83DGB54688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 143,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.