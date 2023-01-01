Menu
2013 Ford F-150

153,200 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

|2WD|SuperCrew|

2013 Ford F-150

|2WD|SuperCrew|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000658
  • Stock #: B46917
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CT3DFB46917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.
*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Interior

Speed Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
COMPASS DISPLAY
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription

Additional Features

Oil pressure
speedometer
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Rear Lighting
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Overhead console w/2 storage bins
4 cargo box tie down hooks

