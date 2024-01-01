2013 Ford F-150

Menu
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Fully certified.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Super Crow , ~ ,4x4 , ~4 door,~ , Automatic,~ Low Km,~</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- 3 Years Warranty available</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 1em 0px 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #ffffff;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2013 Ford F-150

167,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

12018682

2013 Ford F-150

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfx1ef0dfc00906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2013 Ford F-150 for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Ford F-150 167,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe AUTO for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe AUTO 256,000 KM $4,850 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe AWD, Auto, low km no rust, Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Pontiac Vibe AWD, Auto, low km no rust, Warranty available 189,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2013 Ford F-150