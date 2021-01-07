2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

