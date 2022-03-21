$38,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277
2013 Ford F-250
2013 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW 4WD 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL-POWER LIFT TAILGATE!!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
100,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8686169
- Stock #: M22-218
- VIN: 1FT7X2BT9DEA94837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # M22-218
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1