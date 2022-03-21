Menu
2013 Ford F-250

100,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4WD 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL-POWER LIFT TAILGATE!!

2013 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4WD 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL-POWER LIFT TAILGATE!!

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8686169
  • Stock #: M22-218
  • VIN: 1FT7X2BT9DEA94837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # M22-218
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

