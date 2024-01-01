Menu
SE! HATCHBACK! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! GOOD BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SUPER GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

2013 Ford Fiesta

166,000 KM

$6,499

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  11. 1725038340
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,499

166,000KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ1DM157549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! HATCHBACK! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! GOOD BODY!

NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SUPER GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$6,499

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2013 Ford Fiesta