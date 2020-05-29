Menu
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE,NO ACCIDENT,109KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

2013 Ford Focus

SE,NO ACCIDENT,109KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5072343
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),GAS SAVER.$6200,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

