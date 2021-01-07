Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

bluetooth,h/seats,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

bluetooth,h/seats,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6429951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

safety with 3years warranty on engine &transmission included,36000km,$600per claim included,car fax clean,$3988,+hst &licensing,for inquiries &test drive please call before visiting416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 172,000 KM
$4,988 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa S,...
 120,000 KM
$3,480 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 157,000 KM
$5,700 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory