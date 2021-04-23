2013 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6986846

6986846 VIN: 1FADP3F2XDL179097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

