2013 Ford Fusion

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

|Hybrid|SE|FWD|

2013 Ford Fusion

|Hybrid|SE|FWD|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10070463
  • Stock #: 115344
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU2DR115344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115344
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric parking brake
Electric pwr assist steering

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side Impact Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Hill start assist
Emergency brake assist
Seat belt pretensioners
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Message Centre
Remote decklid release
Outside temp indicator
Front/rear grab handles
Front seatback map pockets
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Dome lamp w/map lights
Front centre console w/fixed armrest
Global open/close
Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Solar tinted glass
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Body-colour rocker mouldings
perimeter lighting
Tire mobility kit
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps
Automatic halogen projector headlamps

Additional Features

Cabin pollen filter
Knee airbags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags
2.0L I4 Atkinson hybrid engine
integrated spotter mirrors
MyFord -inc: colour 4 centre-stack display
4 cluster display
Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control -inc: rear ducts
4-wheel anti-lock brake system ABS
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children LATCH
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/2 cupholders
3 pwr points

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

