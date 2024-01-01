$9,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE Hybrid
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0LU6DR239519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2103
- Mileage 192,143 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID - SAVE GAS! 5.7/5.3L/100KMs, Fleet maintained well serviced, 2.0L HYBRID I4 188HP, AC, All windows 1-touch, Alloy rims, BT, Auto start/stop, Cloth interior, Cruise control, Heated seats and mirrors, Hill control, Keyless-entry, Leather steering wheel, Multi-function display, Power locks, Regenerative braking system, Ford SYNC system, Traction control, CarFax available, Variable intermittent wipers and much much more
Lots of other SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
2.57 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
14.8 STEERING RATIO
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
4000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
118 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
129 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
141 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
88 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
117 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
