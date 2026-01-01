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2013 Ford Fusion

363,770 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

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14421540

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
363,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D9XDR332974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5732A
  • Mileage 363,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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416-232-XXXX

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416-232-2011

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Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2013 Ford Fusion