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2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
363,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D9XDR332974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5732A
- Mileage 363,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2013 Ford Fusion