$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063655
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR9DR186495
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-1.6L 4CYL ECOBOOST
-Six Speed Automatic Transmission
-Rearview Camera
-Rear Centre Armrest
-Microsoft SYNC
-LED tailight
-Electronic Parking Brake
-Compass
-Exterior Temperature Gauge
-Rear A/C vents 
-Six-speaker Audio
-Blindspot Mirror Integration
-Sideview Mirror w/Turn Signal 
-Satellite radio
-Heated Exterior Mirrors
-Security approach lamps
-Body colour rocker molding
-17-inch alloy wheels
-SecuriCode keyless entry keypad


OTHER FEATURES:air conditioning, front floor mats, power locks, remote trunk release, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, map lights, three (3) 12 volt power outlets, Easy Fuel capless filler system, power windows with one-touch up/down (driver and passenger), message centre with trip computer, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, automatic headlights, Ford MyKey, four-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio with auxiliary input, Ford SYNC, 4-way driver/2-way passenger manually adjustable seats, body colour power mirrors with integrated spotter mirrors, body colour door handles and bumpers, chrome grille, LED taillights, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, airbags (front, front side, side curtain, driver and front passenger knee), TPMS, LATCH, SOS post crash alert, perimeter alarm, and emergency brake assist.


FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 
OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

