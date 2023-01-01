$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
GT, CONVERTIBLE, 5.0L V8, 412HP, BLUETOOTH
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10191876
- Stock #: PC9460
- VIN: 1ZVBP8FF4D5206944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9460
- Mileage 82,649 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 412HP | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | BLUETOOTH | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | STABILITY CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Mustang GT has a 5.0-liter V8 producing 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. This Mustang comes in a Red Metallic exterior with Black Leather Interior. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Drivers knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.
