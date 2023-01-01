2013 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 6 4 9 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 82,649 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Front air conditioning Ambient Lighting Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Axle ratio: 3.31 Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm 2 Radio: AM/FM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Soft Top Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off Rear spoiler: Wing Electronic brakeforce distribution 4 Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake width: 1.4 Hill holder control Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Courtesy lights: door Wheels: painted aluminum Auxiliary audio input: jack Foot pedal trim: aluminum Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy Door sill trim: scuff plate Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Front brake diameter: 13.2 Steering ratio: 15.8 locking Rear brake width: 0.75 Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc reclining mast maintenance due head protection chambers Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

