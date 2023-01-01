Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

82,649 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

GT, CONVERTIBLE, 5.0L V8, 412HP, BLUETOOTH

2013 Ford Mustang

GT, CONVERTIBLE, 5.0L V8, 412HP, BLUETOOTH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,649KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10191876
  Stock #: PC9460
  VIN: 1ZVBP8FF4D5206944

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour RACE RED
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # PC9460
  Mileage 82,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 412HP | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | BLUETOOTH | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | STABILITY CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mustang GT has a 5.0-liter V8 producing 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. This Mustang comes in a Red Metallic exterior with Black Leather Interior. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Drivers knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Axle ratio: 3.31

Convenience

Clock
Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

Soft Top
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
Rear spoiler: Wing
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Wheels: painted aluminum
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Steering ratio: 15.8
locking
Rear brake width: 0.75
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
reclining
mast
maintenance due
head protection chambers
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

