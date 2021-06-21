Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

162,000 KM

Details Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

GT CONVERTIBLE **5.0L V8-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED**

2013 Ford Mustang

GT CONVERTIBLE **5.0L V8-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7422494
  Stock #: W21-245
  VIN: 1ZVBP8FF5D5219850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W21-245
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

GT CONVERTIBLE **5.0L V8-AUTOMATIC-CERTIFIED**
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

