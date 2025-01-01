$5,750+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR SEDAN
2013 Ford Taurus
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR SEDAN
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$5,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
268,587KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP2M83DG126723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2237
- Mileage 268,587 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY WELL SERVICED, 269K, 3.5L V6 288HP, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Auto, AC, AM/FM/CD, Cloth interior, CarFax available, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Traction control, Ex-police car and much much more .
Lots of TAURUS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Cornering brake control
3.39 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
17 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
$5,750
2013 Ford Taurus