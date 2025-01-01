Menu
2013 Ford Taurus

96,600 KM

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus

4DR SDN SEL FWD

12970413

2013 Ford Taurus

4DR SDN SEL FWD

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,600KM
VIN 1FAHP2E81DG198728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,600 KM

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/brake assist
Torque vectoring control
Battery management system
Easy Fuel capless refueling
Quasi-dual exhaust w/chrome tips

Interior

Compass
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front seatback map pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Particulate air filter
Rear seat reading lamps
Delayed accessory lighting
Lockable glove box w/damped door
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front dome/map lamp
Front unique cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr seats w/manual lumbar & recline
60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/fixed outboard/adjustable centre head restraints -inc: fold down armrest w/cupholders

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
SOS post-crash alert system
Dual-stage front air bags w/front passenger sensing system
Safety Canopy front/rear curtain air bags w/rollover sensor

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Solar tinted glass
Remote Perimeter Lighting
LED tail lamps
Supplemental park lamps
Fixed interval intermittent windshield wipers
Active grille shutters
Auto on/off wiper-activated halogen projector headlamps
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps

Additional Features

outside temp
load-limiting retractors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners
crash severity sensing
driver seat position sensing
removable trinket tray
Dual-zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Instrumentation cluster -inc: message centre w/trip computer
Vinyl-wrapped front centre console -inc: armrest
front covered cupholders/storage bin
programmable speed alert chimes
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations
2 12V pwr points
Electronic pwr assisted steering EPAS
MyFord -inc: 4.2 centre-stack screen
cluster screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2013 Ford Taurus