$10,888+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus
4DR SDN SEL FWD
2013 Ford Taurus
4DR SDN SEL FWD
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,600KM
VIN 1FAHP2E81DG198728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/brake assist
Torque vectoring control
Battery management system
Easy Fuel capless refueling
Quasi-dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Interior
Compass
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front seatback map pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Particulate air filter
Rear seat reading lamps
Delayed accessory lighting
Lockable glove box w/damped door
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front dome/map lamp
Front unique cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr seats w/manual lumbar & recline
60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/fixed outboard/adjustable centre head restraints -inc: fold down armrest w/cupholders
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
SOS post-crash alert system
Dual-stage front air bags w/front passenger sensing system
Safety Canopy front/rear curtain air bags w/rollover sensor
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Solar tinted glass
Remote Perimeter Lighting
LED tail lamps
Supplemental park lamps
Fixed interval intermittent windshield wipers
Active grille shutters
Auto on/off wiper-activated halogen projector headlamps
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps
Additional Features
outside temp
load-limiting retractors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners
crash severity sensing
driver seat position sensing
removable trinket tray
Dual-zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Instrumentation cluster -inc: message centre w/trip computer
Vinyl-wrapped front centre console -inc: armrest
front covered cupholders/storage bin
programmable speed alert chimes
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations
2 12V pwr points
Electronic pwr assisted steering EPAS
MyFord -inc: 4.2 centre-stack screen
cluster screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
