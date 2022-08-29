2013 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,960 + taxes & licensing 2 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9024301

9024301 VIN: 1GTZ7UCG3D1172395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

