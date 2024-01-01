$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7GCA3D1179105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New arrival, ready for work, reliable extended 2500 Savana, engine replaced by previous owner and has 178km on it. Runs well and comes certified with new tires, cold ac and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 249,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350 350,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 266,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van