<p>New arrival, ready for work, reliable extended 2500 Savana, engine replaced by previous owner and has 178km on it. Runs well and comes certified with new tires, cold ac and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7GCA3D1179105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

New arrival, ready for work, reliable extended 2500 Savana, engine replaced by previous owner and has 178km on it. Runs well and comes certified with new tires, cold ac and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van