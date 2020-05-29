Menu
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sirra 1500 2013

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sirra 1500 2013

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,700KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5145770
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX2DZ407474
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 GMC Sierra . Automatic. 237000 Kilometres. 4.3L . Ice Colde AC . clean Vehicle. All mantance dan . Brand New Michlen Tirs . Reson for As Is high Kilometres Truck . Nice Engine and Transmission Nothing is Wrung on the Vehicle. $4999 plus tax . Price is AS IS Unfit. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 .Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2 


We Have to Add this Discolouration by OMVIC Regulation .    This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

