2013 GMC Sierra 1500

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2013 GMC Sierra . Automatic. 237000 Kilometres. 4.3L . Ice Colde AC . clean Vehicle. All mantance dan . Brand New Michlen Tirs . Reson for As Is high Kilometres Truck . Nice Engine and Transmission Nothing is Wrung on the Vehicle. $4999 plus tax . Price is AS IS Unfit. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 .Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
