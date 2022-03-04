2013 GMC Sierra 1500...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590910

8590910 Stock #: 203716

203716 VIN: 1GTN1TEXXDZ203716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.