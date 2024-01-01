Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 HONDA ACCORD LX | 2.4L I4 | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLIMATE CONTROL | HONDA SENSING | ECO MODE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE The 2013 Accord comes with an 2.4 L in-line four-cylinder engine, producing 185 Horsepower and delivering eager acceleration and enough power for any situation; the Accord feels quicker than many rivals. This Honda handles curves in the road well, and it rides smoothly. Front-Wheel Drive comes standard for this vehicle. Enjoy the smoothness and comfort of a quick-shifting Automatic CVT Transmission. Convenient features include a Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Steering, Climate Control, A/C, MP3 Audio, and AUX Input. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle includes Honda Sensing, that is the advanced LX trim safety package. Smart Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, as well as Driver, Front Head, Front Side, Passenger, and Rear Head Air Bags. Purchase in comfort knowing it is a Local Ontario Vehicle! WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2013 Honda Accord

145,679 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Accord

LX HONDA SENSING TECH,KEYLESS,HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Accord

LX HONDA SENSING TECH,KEYLESS,HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,679KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F31DA806897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA6297
  • Mileage 145,679 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HONDA ACCORD LX | 2.4L I4 | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLIMATE CONTROL | HONDA SENSING |

ECO MODE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2013 Accord comes with an 2.4 L in-line four-cylinder engine, producing 185 Horsepower and delivering

eager acceleration and enough power for any situation; the Accord feels quicker than many rivals.

This Honda handles curves in the road well, and it rides smoothly. Front-Wheel Drive comes standard

for this vehicle. Enjoy the smoothness and comfort of a quick-shifting Automatic CVT Transmission. Convenient

features include a Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Steering, Climate Control, A/C,

MP3 Audio, and AUX Input. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle includes Honda

Sensing, that is the advanced LX trim safety package. Smart Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control,

Traction Control, as well as Driver, Front Head, Front Side, Passenger, and Rear Head Air Bags. Purchase

in comfort knowing it is a Local Ontario Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rear struts
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding
Front brake diameter: 11.1
Camera system: rear multi-view
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Watts: 160
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.24
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Headlights: auto off / halogen
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD,300 HP V6,8 SPEED AUTOMATIC,LEATHER, for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Porsche Cayenne AWD,300 HP V6,8 SPEED AUTOMATIC,LEATHER, 228,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi S5 QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Audi S5 QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV 151,017 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 QUATTRO,591HP,RS DSGN PKG,MSG SEATS,CARBON for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 QUATTRO,591HP,RS DSGN PKG,MSG SEATS,CARBON 10,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord