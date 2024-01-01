$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord
LX HONDA SENSING TECH,KEYLESS,HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA6297
- Mileage 145,679 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 HONDA ACCORD LX | 2.4L I4 | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLIMATE CONTROL | HONDA SENSING |
ECO MODE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2013 Accord comes with an 2.4 L in-line four-cylinder engine, producing 185 Horsepower and delivering
eager acceleration and enough power for any situation; the Accord feels quicker than many rivals.
This Honda handles curves in the road well, and it rides smoothly. Front-Wheel Drive comes standard
for this vehicle. Enjoy the smoothness and comfort of a quick-shifting Automatic CVT Transmission. Convenient
features include a Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Steering, Climate Control, A/C,
MP3 Audio, and AUX Input. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle includes Honda
Sensing, that is the advanced LX trim safety package. Smart Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control,
Traction Control, as well as Driver, Front Head, Front Side, Passenger, and Rear Head Air Bags. Purchase
in comfort knowing it is a Local Ontario Vehicle!
Vehicle Features
