2013 Honda Civic

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 1 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359423

10359423 Stock #: LN14563A

LN14563A VIN: 2HGFB2F58DH035505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # LN14563A

Mileage 103,115 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.