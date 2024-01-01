Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2013 Honda Civic

66,844 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,844KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F4XDH041202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26025
  • Mileage 66,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
12v Power Port
Eco Assist
AM/FM Infotainment System
Remote Entry w/ Electronic Trunk Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic