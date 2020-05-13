Menu
$7,690

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Honda Civic

AUTO,124KM,$7690,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Sale Price

$7,690

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011188
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WWARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,REMOTE STARTER,$7690,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &

TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

