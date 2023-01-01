Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

199,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EXL

2013 Honda CR-V

EXL

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150083
  • Stock #: 9249
  VIN: 2HKRM4H7XDH106422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival,local trade from franchise dealer in good condition,no rust loaded with heated power leather seats,sunroof,alloy wheels, reverse camera,bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available. 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

