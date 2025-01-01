Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Trade in Special ALERT!!! Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-L from Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is equipped with everything you need to navigate Canadian roads in style and comfort.</p><p>With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this CR-V delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel drive system provides extra grip and stability, making it perfect for handling all types of weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts comfortable leather seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable audio experience.</p><p>This Honda CR-V has accumulated 292,284km on the odometer, showcasing its resilience and durability. Its packed with features that make every drive a pleasure, including:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with peace of mind and enhanced visibility.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy panoramic views and fresh air.</li></ul><p>Come down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and take this reliable Honda CR-V for a test drive today. You wont be disappointed.</p><p><span style=border-radius: 4px; padding: 0px 2px; background: linear-gradient(90deg, #d3e3fd 50%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%) 0% 0px / 200% 100% no-repeat #ffffff; color: #040c28; animation: 0.75s cubic-bezier(0.05, 0.7, 0.1, 1) 0.25s 1 normal forwards running highlight; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px;>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</span><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; background-color: #ffffff;>. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; background-color: #ffffff;>$8888 + HST.</span></p>

2013 Honda CR-V

292,284 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12156513

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1738681210
  2. 1738681210
  3. 1738681210
  4. 1738681210
  5. 1738681210
  6. 1738681210
  7. 1738681210
  8. 1738681210
  9. 1738681210
  10. 1738681210
  11. 1738681210
  12. 1738681210
  13. 1738681210
  14. 1738681210
  15. 1738681210
  16. 1738681210
  17. 1738681210
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
292,284KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H76DH111780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade in Special ALERT!!! Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-L from Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is equipped with everything you need to navigate Canadian roads in style and comfort.

With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this CR-V delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel drive system provides extra grip and stability, making it perfect for handling all types of weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts comfortable leather seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable audio experience.

This Honda CR-V has accumulated 292,284km on the odometer, showcasing its resilience and durability. It's packed with features that make every drive a pleasure, including:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes.
  • Rearview Camera: Drive with peace of mind and enhanced visibility.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy panoramic views and fresh air.

Come down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and take this reliable Honda CR-V for a test drive today. You won't be disappointed.

This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

$8888 + HST.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Edge 4dr Sport AWD 171,500 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 172,050 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE*LEATHER*NAVI*PANO ROOF*LOADED* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE*LEATHER*NAVI*PANO ROOF*LOADED* 113,602 KM SOLD

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V