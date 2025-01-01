$8,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
AWD 5DR EX-L
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 292,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade in Special ALERT!!! Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-L from Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is equipped with everything you need to navigate Canadian roads in style and comfort.
With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this CR-V delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel drive system provides extra grip and stability, making it perfect for handling all types of weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts comfortable leather seats, heated for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable audio experience.
This Honda CR-V has accumulated 292,284km on the odometer, showcasing its resilience and durability. It's packed with features that make every drive a pleasure, including:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with peace of mind and enhanced visibility.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy panoramic views and fresh air.
Come down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and take this reliable Honda CR-V for a test drive today. You won't be disappointed.
This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
$8888 + HST.
