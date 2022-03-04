$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2013 Honda CR-V
EX,AWD,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT
Location
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8589896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,FOG LIGHTS,USB,REAR VIEW CAMERA,AMAZING DRIVE,GAS SAVER,$14900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
