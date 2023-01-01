$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 Honda Fit
2013 Honda Fit
DX-A
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10631268
- Stock #: 9273
- VIN: LUCGE8G32D3007272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival,trade in from franchise dealer in good condition no rust, equipped with a 1.5L 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission,a/c, power windows and 2 sets of wheels and tires with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9