2013 Honda Fit

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

DX-A

2013 Honda Fit

DX-A

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631268
  • Stock #: 9273
  • VIN: LUCGE8G32D3007272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival,trade in from franchise dealer in good condition no rust, equipped with a 1.5L 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission,a/c, power windows and 2 sets of wheels and tires with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

