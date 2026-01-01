$13,780+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$13,780
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
VIN 5fnrl5h42db506603
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSmart GTA
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 137,000 KM $21,785 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 185,000 KM $13,595 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 300 Touring 136,000 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Email AutoSmart GTA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
Call Dealer
647-869-XXXX(click to show)
$13,780
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoSmart GTA
647-869-1015
2013 Honda Odyssey