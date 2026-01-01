$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
2013 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 198,200 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING WITH DVD AND SUNROOF! TOP OF THE LINE! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER TAILGATE! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND
MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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416-356-8118