Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
12853547

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
203,400KM
VIN 5FNYF4H43DB506641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2013, HONDA PILOT EX AWD 

Special Price: $7,995 AS IS 
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Body-coloured body side mouldings
Acoustic windshield
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors

Interior

Security System
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Tilt & telescoping steering column
2nd row folding centre armrest
Multifunctional centre console storage
12V aux pwr outlets
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
IP-mounted shifter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down

Safety

Brake Assist
Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Active front head restraints
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts

Mechanical

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

18 ALLOY WHEELS
driver pwr lumbar
adjustable anchors
Dual front dual-stage
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system
storage well
multiple-threshold airbags
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
