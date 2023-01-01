$5,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCSK! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!
PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! ODOMETRE IN MILES, 90000 MILE ONLY! NO RUST ON BODY!
GOOD TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE NICE AND SOOTH! SOME MINOR BODY DAMAGE!
INTERIOR SOME DAMGES CAUSED BY DOG. OVERALL IN GOOD CONDITION! PERFECT
FOR CITY COMMUTING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
