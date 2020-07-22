Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

183,000 KM

$6,688

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

SPORT RIMS,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5687385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$6688,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE 

CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

