2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
GT GLS - Cruise Control

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

Used
  Listing ID: 7258208
  VIN: KMHD35LE1DU030292

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, !



In its fifth generation, the planform that the Elantra GT rides on is better than ever at its most developed stage. The Hyundai Elantra GT is definitely a top player in the sporty hatchback segment. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.



Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, .



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!

As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.



Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.



Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.

Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Trip Odometer
Digital clock
External Temp
CUP HOLDERS
rear reading lights
average fuel consumption
MP3 AUX Input
average vehicle speed
digital fuel level
iPod/USB aux input
1.8L DOHC MPI 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine|6-speed manual transmission w/OD|Front wheel drive|90-amp alternator|48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver|Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
twin-tube gas shocks|Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
mono-tube gas shocks|Front stabilizer bar|V-beam rear stabilizer bar|Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) -inc: driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)|Pwr front & rear disc brakes|16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels|P205/55R16 tires -inc: low ro...
speed-sensitive volume control|Roof-mounted antenna|XM satellite radio|60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest
adjustable headrests|Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest
(2) cup holders|Needle punch floor carpeting|Floor mats|Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
digital coolant temp|EcoShift indicator|Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
elapsed time|Ignition immobilizer|Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down|Remote hood release|Alarm system|Air conditioning|Cabin air filter|Rear seat heater ducts|Rear window defroster w/timer|(3) 12-volt aux pwr outlets|Chrome interior door ha...
cargo area light|Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround|Front passenger seatback pocket|Driver seatback pocket|Rear coat hanger|Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension|Leather-wrapped shift knob|(3) assist grips...
pretensioners|3-point rear seatbelts|Child safety rear door locks|Pwr window lockout|Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system|Energy-absorbing steering column||Remote Keyless Entry| Cruise Control| Air Conditioning| Power Windows|

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

