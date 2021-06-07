Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, !
In its fifth generation, the planform that the Elantra GT rides on is better than ever at its most developed stage. The Hyundai Elantra GT is definitely a top player in the sporty hatchback segment. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, .
