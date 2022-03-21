Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Etobicoke Fine Cars

416-831-4424

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe 2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe 2dr Cpe

Location

Etobicoke Fine Cars

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

  1. 8742755
  2. 8742755
  3. 8742755
  4. 8742755
  5. 8742755
  6. 8742755
  7. 8742755
  8. 8742755
  9. 8742755
  10. 8742755
  11. 8742755
  12. 8742755
  13. 8742755
  14. 8742755
  15. 8742755
  16. 8742755
  17. 8742755
  18. 8742755
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8742755
  • Stock #: 2022312
  • VIN: KMHDH6AE5DU022318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2022312
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE, CERTIFIED, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6 SPEAKERS, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, OCCUPANT SENSING AIRBAG, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, 


 


++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++, 


 


FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, 


 


LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO


 


PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE, 


 


CALL MINIMUM ONE HOUR PRIOR YOUR APPOINTMENT 


 


TO GET MORE INFO/PICTURES, MAPS, DIRECTIONS, 


 


FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.ETOBICOKEFINECARS.COM, 


 


TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.


ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER


ALL CARS CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE OR HIDDEN FEE'S

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Etobicoke Fine Cars

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 144,000 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 109,172 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 36,897 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from Etobicoke Fine Cars
Refund Policy
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Etobicoke Fine Cars

Etobicoke Fine Cars

Etobicoke Fine Cars

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-4424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory