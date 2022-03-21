$9,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Coupe 2dr Cpe
Location
Etobicoke Fine Cars
383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1
416-831-4424
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8742755
- Stock #: 2022312
- VIN: KMHDH6AE5DU022318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2022312
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE, CERTIFIED, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6 SPEAKERS, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, OCCUPANT SENSING AIRBAG, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS,
++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++,
FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT,
LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO
PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE,
CALL MINIMUM ONE HOUR PRIOR YOUR APPOINTMENT
TO GET MORE INFO/PICTURES, MAPS, DIRECTIONS,
FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.ETOBICOKEFINECARS.COM,
TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
ALL CARS CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE OR HIDDEN FEE'S
Vehicle Features
