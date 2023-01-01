Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

129,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS-AUTO-SUNROOF-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-ONLY 129KMS-CERTIFIED

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS-AUTO-SUNROOF-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-ONLY 129KMS-CERTIFIED

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9564814
  • Stock #: 23-16855
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH381855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-16855
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SALE - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} 2 IN STOCK!! ONLY 129,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c. ** ACCIDENT FREE - ONE OWNER - 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL HYUNDAI DEALERSHIP SERIVCE RECORDS!!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


The Perfect Car for the City! WELL EQUIPPED **GLS** PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN VENETIAN RED ON BLACK!! LOADED With TONS OF CONVENIENCE FEATURES!! 1.8L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! **ACTIVE ECO** AUTOMATIC!! POWER SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE!! CRUISE CONTROL! KEYLESS ENTRY! FOG LIGHTS! SPORT ALLOYS & So Much More!!  OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!  GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!!


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wVsD+CUSnWmMSOJmSqkxdcDWvt3sUVDW


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 23 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

