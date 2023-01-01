2013 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564814

9564814 Stock #: 23-16855

23-16855 VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH381855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23-16855

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.